En yüksek sayıda adaylığı We The Animals’ın aldığı 2019 Independent Spirit Award Adayları açıklandı. First Reformed, You Were Never Really Here ve Eighth Grade’in 4 adaylığı var.

Ödüller 23 Şubat 2019’da verilecek.

En İyi Film

“Eighth Grade”

“First Reformed”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“Leave No Trace”

“You Were Never Really Here”

En İyi İlk Film

“Hereditary”

“Sorry to Bother You”

“The Tale”

“We the Animals”

“Wildlife”

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu

Glenn Close “The Wife”

Toni Collette “Hereditary”

Elsie Fisher “Eighth Grade”

Regina Hall “Support the Girls”

Helena Howard “Madeline’s Madeline”

Carey Mulligan “Wildlife”

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu

John Cho “Searching”

Daveed Diggs “Blindspotting”

Ethan Hawke “First Reformed”

Christian Malheiros “Socrates”

Joaquin Phoenix “You Were Never Really Here”

En İyi Yönetmen

Debra Granik “Leave No Trace”

Barry Jenkins “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Tamara Jenkinsw “Private Life”

Lynne Ramsay for “You Were Never Really Here”

Paul Schrader for “First Reformed”

En İyi Belgesel

“Hale County This Morning, This Evening”

“Minding the Gap”

“Of Fathers and Sons”

“On Her Shoulders”

“Shirkers”

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

Raúl Castillo “We the Animals”

Adam Driver “BlacKkKlansman”

Richard E. Grant “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Josh Hamilton “Eighth Grade”

John David Washington w“Monsters and Men”

En İyi Senaryo

R. Glatzer, R. Lenkiewicz & W. Westmoreland “Colette”

Nicole Holofcener & Jeff Whitty “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Tamara Jenkins “Private Life”

Boots Riley “Sorry to Bother You”

Paul Schrader “First Reformed”

Robert Altman Özel Ödülü

“Suspiria”

En İyi İlk Senaryo

Bo Burnham “Eighth Grade”

Christina Choe “Nancy”

Cory Finley “Thoroughbreds”

Jennifer Fox “The Tale”

Quinn Shephard ve Laurie Shephard “Blame”

En İyi Kurgu

Joe Bini “You Were Never Really Here”

K. Deguchi, B.A. Kates & J. Zagar “We the Animals”

L. Dunkley, N. Fenton, C. Gill & J. Hart “American Animals”

Anne Fabini, Alex Hall & Gary Levy “The Tale”

Nick Houy “Mid90s”

Bonnie Ödülü

Debra Granik

Tamara Jenkins

Karyn Kusama

En İyi Uluslararası Film

“Burning” (South Korea)

“The Favourite” (United Kingdom)

“Happy as Lazzaro” (Italy)

“Roma” (Mexico)

“Shoplifters” (Japan)

John Cassavetes Ödülü

“A Bread Factory”

“En el Septimo Dia”

“Never Goin’ Back”

“Socrates”

“Thunder Road”

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Kayli Carter “Private Life”

Tyne Daly “A Bread Factory”

Regina King “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie “Leave No Trace”

J. Smith-Cameron “Nancy”

En İyi Sinematografi

Ashley Connor “Madeline’s Madeline”

Diego Garcia “Wildlife”

Benjamin Loeb “Mandy”

Sayombhu Mukdeeprom “Suspiria”

Zak Mulligan “We the Animals”