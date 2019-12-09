77. kez gerçekleştirilecek Altın Küre Adayları açıklandı. Ödüllere Netflix yapımlarının damga vuracağı şimdiden görülüyor. Marriage Story ve The Irishman’in yanısıra Once Upon A Time in Hollywood da çok adaylık toplayanlardan…
Renkli bir aday listesi olduğu ve bu yıl da yeniden Ricky Gervais sunacağı için seyredilmeye değer bir ödül töreni olacağı belli…
En İyi Film – Dram
The Irishman (Netflix)
Marriage Story (Netflix)
1917 (Universal)
Joker (Warner Bros.)
The Two Popes (Netflix)
En İyi Film – Müzikal veya Komedi
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)
Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)
Knives Out (Lionsgate)
Rocketman (Paramount)
Dolemite Is My Name (Netflix)
En İyi Yönetmen
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
En İyi Senaryo
Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)
Bong Joon-ho ve Han Jin-won (Parasite)
Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes)
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Steven Zaillian (The Irishman)
En İyi Film Müziği
Alexandre Desplat, (Little Women)
Hildur Guðnadóttir, (Joker)
Randy Newman, (Marriage Story)
Thomas Newman, (1917)
Daniel Pemberton, (Motherless Brooklyn)
En İyi Özgün Şarkı
Beautiful Ghosts (Cats)
(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again (Rocketman)
Into the Unknown (Frozen II)
Spirit (The Lion King)
Stand Up (Harriet)
En İyi Animasyon
Frozen II
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Lion King
En İyi İngilizce Olmayan Film
The Farewell (A24)
Pain and Glory (Sony)
Portrait of a Lady on Fire (Pyramide Films)
Parasite (CJ Entertainment)
Les Misérables (BAC Films, Amazon)
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Dram
Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari)
Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Dram
Cynthia Erivo, (Harriet)
Scarlett Johansson, (Marriage Story)
Saoirse Ronan, (Little Woman)
Charlize Theron, (Bombshell)
Renée Zellweger, (Judy)
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Müzikal veya Komedi
Daniel Craig (Knives Out)
Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Taron Egerton (Rocketman)
Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name)
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Müzikal veya Komedi
Awkwafina (The Farewell)
Ana de Armas (Knives Out)
Cate Blanchett (Where’d You Go, Bernadette)
Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart)
Emma Thompson (Late Night)
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
Al Pacino (The Irishman)
Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
Annette Bening (The Report)
Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)
Margot Robbie (Bombshell)
En İyi Dizi – Dram
Big Little Lies (HBO)
The Crown (Netflix)
Killing Eve (BBC America)
The Morning Show (Apple TV Plus)
Succession (HBO)
En İyi Dizi – Komedi veya Müzikal
Barry (HBO)
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
The Politician (Netflix)
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Dram
Brian Cox, Succession
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Dram
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Komedi veya Müzikal
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Komedi veya Müzikal
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
En İyi Mini Dizi veya TV Filmi
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Mini Dizi veya TV Filmi
Christopher Abbott (Catch-22)
Sacha Baron Cohen (The Spy)
Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice)
Jared Harris (Chernobyl)
Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Mini Dizi veya TV Filmi
Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable)
Joey King (The Act)
Helen Mirren (Catherine the Great)
Merritt Wever (Unbelievable)
Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu – Mini Dizi veya TV Filmi
Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Andrew Scott (Fleabag)
Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu – Mini Dizi veya TV Filmi
Patricia Arquette (The Act)
Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
Toni Collette (Unbelievable)
Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies)
Emily Watson (Chernobyl)