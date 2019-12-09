77. kez gerçekleştirilecek Altın Küre Adayları açıklandı. Ödüllere Netflix yapımlarının damga vuracağı şimdiden görülüyor. Marriage Story ve The Irishman’in yanısıra Once Upon A Time in Hollywood da çok adaylık toplayanlardan…

Renkli bir aday listesi olduğu ve bu yıl da yeniden Ricky Gervais sunacağı için seyredilmeye değer bir ödül töreni olacağı belli…

En İyi Film – Dram

The Irishman (Netflix)

Marriage Story (Netflix)

1917 (Universal)

Joker (Warner Bros.)

The Two Popes (Netflix)

En İyi Film – Müzikal veya Komedi

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)

Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)

Knives Out (Lionsgate)

Rocketman (Paramount)

Dolemite Is My Name (Netflix)

En İyi Yönetmen

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

En İyi Senaryo

Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)

Bong Joon-ho ve Han Jin-won (Parasite)

Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Steven Zaillian (The Irishman)

En İyi Film Müziği

Alexandre Desplat, (Little Women)

Hildur Guðnadóttir, (Joker)

Randy Newman, (Marriage Story)

Thomas Newman, (1917)

Daniel Pemberton, (Motherless Brooklyn)

En İyi Özgün Şarkı

Beautiful Ghosts (Cats)

(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again (Rocketman)

Into the Unknown (Frozen II)

Spirit (The Lion King)

Stand Up (Harriet)

En İyi Animasyon

Frozen II

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Lion King

En İyi İngilizce Olmayan Film

The Farewell (A24)

Pain and Glory (Sony)

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (Pyramide Films)

Parasite (CJ Entertainment)

Les Misérables (BAC Films, Amazon)

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Dram

Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari)

Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Dram

Cynthia Erivo, (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson, (Marriage Story)

Saoirse Ronan, (Little Woman)

Charlize Theron, (Bombshell)

Renée Zellweger, (Judy)

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Müzikal veya Komedi

Daniel Craig (Knives Out)

Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Taron Egerton (Rocketman)

Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name)

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Müzikal veya Komedi

Awkwafina (The Farewell)

Ana de Armas (Knives Out)

Cate Blanchett (Where’d You Go, Bernadette)

Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart)

Emma Thompson (Late Night)

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)

Annette Bening (The Report)

Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

En İyi Dizi – Dram

Big Little Lies (HBO)

The Crown (Netflix)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

The Morning Show (Apple TV Plus)

Succession (HBO)

En İyi Dizi – Komedi veya Müzikal

Barry (HBO)

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

The Politician (Netflix)

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Dram

Brian Cox, Succession

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Dram

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Komedi veya Müzikal

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Komedi veya Müzikal

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

En İyi Mini Dizi veya TV Filmi

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Mini Dizi veya TV Filmi

Christopher Abbott (Catch-22)

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Spy)

Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice)

Jared Harris (Chernobyl)

Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Mini Dizi veya TV Filmi

Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable)

Joey King (The Act)

Helen Mirren (Catherine the Great)

Merritt Wever (Unbelievable)

Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu – Mini Dizi veya TV Filmi

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Andrew Scott (Fleabag)

Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu – Mini Dizi veya TV Filmi

Patricia Arquette (The Act)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Toni Collette (Unbelievable)

Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies)

Emily Watson (Chernobyl)