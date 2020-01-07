2 Şubat’ta Graham Norton’un sunumuyla sahiplerini bulacak 2020 BAFTA Ödülleri’nin adaylıkları açıklandı. Joker 11 adaylık aldı. Joker’in hemen ardından The Irishman ve Once Upon a Time in Hollywood 10’ar adaylıkla sıralandı.
En İyi Film:
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
En İyi Film (Britanya)
1917
Bait
For Sama
Rocketman
Sorry We Missed You
The Two Popes
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Taron Egerton – Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu
Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renee Zellweger – Judy
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Margot Robbie – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Yükselen Yıldız
Awkwafina
Jack Lowden
Kaitlyn Dever
Kelvin Harrison, Jr.
Micheal Ward
En İyi Yönetmen
Sam Mendes – 1917
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Todd Phillips – Joker
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon-Ho – Parasite
En İyi Özgün Senaryo
Booksmart – Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman
Knives Out – Rian Johnson
Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho
En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo
The Irishman – Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi
Joker – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Little Women – Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten
En İyi Oyuncu Seçimi
Shayna Markowitz – Joker
Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler – Marriage Story
Victoria Thomas – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Sarah Crowe – The Personal History of David Copperfield
Nina Gold – The Two Popes
En İyi Animasyon
Frozen 2
Klaus
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Toy Story 4
En İyi İngilizce Olmayan Film
The Farewell
For Sama
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
En İyi Orijinal Müzik
Thomas Newman – 1917
Michael Giacchino – Jojo Rabbit
Hildur Gudnadottir – Joker
Alexandre Desplat – Little Women
John Williams – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker