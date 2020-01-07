2 Şubat’ta Graham Norton’un sunumuyla sahiplerini bulacak 2020 BAFTA Ödülleri’nin adaylıkları açıklandı. Joker 11 adaylık aldı. Joker’in hemen ardından The Irishman ve Once Upon a Time in Hollywood 10’ar adaylıkla sıralandı.

En İyi Film:

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

En İyi Film (Britanya)

1917

Bait

For Sama

Rocketman

Sorry We Missed You

The Two Popes

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Taron Egerton – Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu

Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renee Zellweger – Judy

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Margot Robbie – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Yükselen Yıldız

Awkwafina

Jack Lowden

Kaitlyn Dever

Kelvin Harrison, Jr.

Micheal Ward

En İyi Yönetmen

Sam Mendes – 1917

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Todd Phillips – Joker

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon-Ho – Parasite

En İyi Özgün Senaryo

Booksmart – Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

Knives Out – Rian Johnson

Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Parasite – Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho

En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo

The Irishman – Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi

Joker – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

Little Women – Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten

En İyi Oyuncu Seçimi

Shayna Markowitz – Joker

Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler – Marriage Story

Victoria Thomas – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Sarah Crowe – The Personal History of David Copperfield

Nina Gold – The Two Popes

En İyi Animasyon

Frozen 2

Klaus

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Toy Story 4

En İyi İngilizce Olmayan Film

The Farewell

For Sama

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

En İyi Orijinal Müzik

Thomas Newman – 1917

Michael Giacchino – Jojo Rabbit

Hildur Gudnadottir – Joker

Alexandre Desplat – Little Women

John Williams – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker