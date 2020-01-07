2020 BAFTA Adaylıklarında Joker Öne Çıktı

Britanya Film Akademisi'ne göre en iyiler...
yazar: 07 Ocak 2020

2 Şubat’ta Graham Norton’un sunumuyla sahiplerini bulacak 2020 BAFTA Ödülleri’nin adaylıkları açıklandı. Joker 11 adaylık aldı. Joker’in hemen ardından The Irishman ve Once Upon a Time in Hollywood 10’ar adaylıkla sıralandı.

En İyi Film:

1917
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite

En İyi Film (Britanya)

1917
Bait
For Sama
Rocketman
Sorry We Missed You
The Two Popes

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Taron Egerton – Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu

Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renee Zellweger – Judy

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Margot Robbie – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Yükselen Yıldız

Awkwafina
Jack Lowden
Kaitlyn Dever
Kelvin Harrison, Jr.
Micheal Ward

En İyi Yönetmen

Sam Mendes – 1917
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Todd Phillips – Joker
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon-Ho – Parasite

En İyi Özgün Senaryo

Booksmart – Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman
Knives Out – Rian Johnson
Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho

En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo

The Irishman – Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi
Joker – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Little Women – Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten

En İyi Oyuncu Seçimi

Shayna Markowitz – Joker
Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler – Marriage Story
Victoria Thomas – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Sarah Crowe – The Personal History of David Copperfield
Nina Gold – The Two Popes

En İyi Animasyon

Frozen 2
Klaus
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Toy Story 4

En İyi İngilizce Olmayan Film

The Farewell
For Sama
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire

En İyi Orijinal Müzik

Thomas Newman – 1917
Michael Giacchino – Jojo Rabbit
Hildur Gudnadottir – Joker
Alexandre Desplat – Little Women
John Williams – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

etiket:
kategori:
haber

yazar: bakınız - Oca 7, 2020

yazar: bakınız - Oca 7, 2020

ilgili