Pandemi nedeniyle sinema için çok zor geçen bir yılın ardından 2021 Oscar Ödülleri Adayları açıklandı. Nick Jonas ve Priyanka Chopra’nın online açıklamasıyla sinema dünyasıyla paylaşılan adaylar şu şekilde sıralandı.

En İyi Film

“The Father”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

En İyi Yönetmen

Thomas Vinterberg, “Another Round”

David Fincher, “Mank”

Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari”

Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland”

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Gary Oldman, “Mank”

Steven Yeun, “Minari”

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”

Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal”

LaKeith Stanfield, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman, “The Father”

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”

Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari”

En İyi Özgün Senaryo

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Minari”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

“The Father”

“Nomadland”

“One Night in Miami”

“The White Tiger”

En İyi Animasyon Film

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”

“Soul”

“Wolfwalkers”

En İyi Animasyon Kısa Film

“Burrow”

“Genius Loci”

“If Anything Happens I Love You”

“Opera”

“Yes-People”

En İyi Kısa Film

“Feeling Through”

“The Letter Room”

“The Present”

“Two Distant Strangers”

“White Eye”

En İyi Prodüksiyon Tasarımı

“The Father”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“News of the World”

“Tenet”

En İyi Yabancı Film

“Another Round,”

“Better Days,”

“Collective,”

“The Man Who Sold His Skin,”

“Quo Vadis, Aida?,”

En İyi Özgün Film Müziği

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“News of the World”

“Soul”

En İyi Özgün Film Şarkısı

“Fight for You,” “Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“Husavik” from “Eurovision Song Contest”

“Io Si (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead”

“Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami”

En İyi Kostüm Tasarımı

“Emma”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“Mulan”

“Pinocchio”

En İyi Belgesel

“Collective”

“Crip Camp”

“The Mole Agent”

“My Octopus Teacher”

“Time”

En İyi Kısa Belgesel

“Colette”

“A Concerto is a Conversation”

“Do Not Split”

“Hunger Ward”

“A Love Song for Latasha”

En İyi Sinematografi

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Mank”

“News of the World”

“Nomadland”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

En İyi Ses Kurgusu

“Greyhound”

“Mank”

“News of the World”

“Soul”

“Sound of Metal”

En İyi Film Kurgusu

“The Father”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

En İyi Görsel Efekt

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

En İyi Makyaj ve Saç Tasarımı

“Emma.”

“Hillbilly Elegy”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“Pinocchio”