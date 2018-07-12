70. Emmy Ödülleri adayları açıklandı. Game of Thrones’un 22, Saturday Night Live ve Westworld’ün 21 adaylıkla başı çektiği açıklamada Netflix de öne çıktı. Platformlara bakıldığında Netflix’in 112, HBO’nun 108 adaylığı bulunuyor.

Önde gelen kategorilerde adaylar şöyle:

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu/Mini Dizi-TV Filmi

Antonio Banderas (“Genius: Picasso”)

Darren Criss (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“Patrick Melrose”)

Jeff Daniels (“The Looming Tower”)

John Legend (“Jesus Christ Superstar”)

Jesse Plemons (“USS Callister”)

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu/Mini Dizi-TV Filmi

Laura Dern (“The Tale”)

Jessica Biel (“The Sinner”)

Michelle Dockery (“Godless”)

Edie Falco (“The Menendez Murders”)

Regina King (“Seven Seconds”)

Sarah Paulson (“American Horror Story: Cult”)

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu/Komedi

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

William H. Macy (“Shameless”)

Larry David (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”)

Ted Danson (“The Good Place”)

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu/Komedi

Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”)

Allison Janney (“Mom”)

Lily Tomlin (“Grace and Frankie”)

Issa Rae (“Insecure”)

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu/Drama

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Ed Harris (“Westworld”)

Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”)

Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”)

Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”)

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu/Drama

Claire Foy (“The Crown”)

Tatiana Maslany (“Orphan Black”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)

Keri Russell (“The Americans”)

Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”)

Varyete

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Portlandia (IFC)

Drunk History (Comedy Central)

Tracey Ullman’s Show (HBO)

At Home with Amy Sedaris (TruTV)

I Love You, America (Hulu)

Talk Show

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Late Show with James Corden Late Show with Stephen Colbert

En İyi Mini Dizi

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

En İyi Komedi

Atlanta (FX)

Barry (HBO)

Black-ish (ABC)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

GLOW (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Silicon Valley (HBO)

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

En İyi Drama

The Handmaid’s Tale

Game of Thrones

This Is Us

The Crown

The Americans

Stranger Things

Westworld

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu/Drama

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (“Game of Thrones”)

Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”)

Joseph Fiennes (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

David Harbour (“Stranger Things”)

Mandy Patinkin (“Homeland”)

Matt Smith (“The Crown”)

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu/Drama

Alexis Bledel (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”)

Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Lena Headey (“Game of Thrones”)

Thandie Newton (“Westworld”)

Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu/Komedi

Louie Anderson (“Baskets”)

Alec Baldwin (“Saturday Night Live”)

Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”)

Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”)

Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu/Komedi

Zazie Beetz (“Atlanta”)

Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Aidy Bryant (“Saturday Night Live”)

Betty Gilpin (“GLOW”)

Leslie Jones (“Saturday Night Live”)

Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)

Laurie Metcalf (“Roseanne”)

Megan Mullally (“Will & Grace”)

En İyi TV Filmi

Fahrenheit 451 (HBO)

Flint (Lifetime)

Paterno (HBO)

The Tale (HBO)

Black Mirror: USS Callister (Netflix)

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu/Mini Dizi- TV Filmi

Jeff Daniels (“Godless”)

Brandon Victor Dixon (“Jesus Christ Superstar”)

John Leguizamo (“Waco”)

Ricky Martin (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Edgar Ramirez (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Michael Stuhlbarg (“The Looming Tower”)

Finn Wittrock (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu/Mini Dizi- TV Filmi

Sara Bareilles (“Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert”)

Penelope Cruz (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Judith Light (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Adina Porter (“American Horror Story: Cult”)

Merritt Wever (“Godless”)

Letitia Wright (“Black Museum” (Black Mirror))

En İyi Konuk Erkek Oyuncu/Drama

F. Murray Abraham (“Homeland”)

Cameron Britton (“Mindhunter”)

Matthew Goode (“The Crown”)

Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”)

Gerald McRaney (“This Is Us”)

Jimmi Simpson (“Westworld”)

En İyi Konuk Kadın Oyuncu/Drama

Viola Davis (“Scandal”)

Kelly Jenrette (The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Cherry Jones (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Diana Rigg (“Game of Thrones”)

Cicely Tyson (“How to Get Away With Murder”)

Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

En İyi Konuk Erkek Oyuncu/Komedi

Sterling K. Brown (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”)

Bryan Cranston (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”)

Donald Glover (“Saturday Night Live”)

Bill Hader (“Saturday Night Live”)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”)

Katt Williams (“Atlanta”)

En İyi Konuk Kadın Oyuncu/Komedi

Tina Fey (“Saturday Night Live”)

Tiffany Haddish (“Saturday Night Live”)

Jane Lynch (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Maya Rudolph (“The Good Place”)

Molly Shannon (“Will & Grace”)

Wanda Sykes (“Black-ish”)