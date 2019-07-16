71. Emmy Ödülleri Adayları açıklandı… Drama adaylıklarında 32 adaylık ile Game of Thrones, komedi dizilerinde de 20 adaylıkla The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel öne çıktı.

En İyi Drama

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Bodyguard (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

Killing Eve (AMC/BBC America)

Ozark (Netflix)

Pose (FX)

Succession (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

En İyi Komedi

Barry (HBO)

Fleabag (Amazon Prime)

The Good Place (NBC)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

Russian Doll (Netflix)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Veep (HBO)

En İyi Mini Dizi

Chernobyl (HBO)

Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Sharp Objects (HBO)

When They See Us (Netflix)

En İyi TV Filmi

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (Netflix)

Brexit (HBO)

Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)

King Lear (Amazon Prime)

My Dinner with Herve (HBO)

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Drama)

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”)

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Drama)

Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”)

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Viola Davis (“How to Get Away With Murder”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Mandy Moore (“This Is Us”)

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)

Robin Wright (“House of Cards”)

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Komedi)

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”)

Ted Danson (“The Good Place”)

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Komedi)

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep”)

Natasha Lyonne (“Russian Doll”)

Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”)

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Mini Dizi)

Mahershala Ali (“True Detective”)

Benicio Del Toro (“Escape at Dannemora”)

Hugh Grant (“A Very English Scandal”)

Jared Harris (“Chernobyl”)

Jharrel Jerome (“When They See Us”)

Sam Rockwell (“Fosse/Verdon”)

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Mini Dizi)

Amy Adams (“Sharp Objects”)

Patricia Arquette (“Escape at Dannemora”)

Aunjanue Ellis (“When They See Us”)

Joey King (“The Act”)

Niecy Nash (“When They See Us”)

Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon”)

En İyi Varyete Talk Show

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)

Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu (Drama)

Gwendoline Christie (“Game of Thrones”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Lena Headey (“Game of Thrones”)

Fiona Shaw (“Killing Eve”)

Sophie Turner (“Game of Thrones”)

Maisie Williams (“Game of Thrones”)

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu (Drama)

Alfie Allen (“Game of Thrones”)

Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul”)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau (“Game of Thrones”)

Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”)

Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul”)

Michael Kelly (“House of Cards”)

Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”)

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu (Komedi)

Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Anna Chlumsky (“Veep”)

Sian Clifford (“Fleabag”)

Olivia Colman (“Fleabag”)

Betty Gilpin (“GLOW”)

Sarah Goldberg (“Barry”)

Marin Hinkle (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu (Komedi)

Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”)

Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”)

Tony Hale (“Veep”)

Stephen Root (“Barry”)

Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu (Mini Dizi)

Patricia Arquette (“The Act”)

Marsha Stephanie Blake (“When They See Us”)

Patricia Clarkson (“Sharp Objects”)

Vera Farmiga (“When They See Us”)

Margaret Qualley (“Fosse/Verdon”)

Emily Watson (“Chernobyl”)

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu (Mini Dizi)

Asante Blackk (“When They See Us”)

Paul Dano (“Escape at Dannemora”)

John Leguizamo (“When They See Us”)

Stellan Skarsgård (“Chernobyl”)

Ben Whishaw (“A Very English Scandal”)

Michael K. Williams (“When They See Us”)

En İyi Konuk Kadın Oyuncu (Drama)

Laverne Cox (“Orange Is the New Black”)

Cherry Jones (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Jessica Lange (“American Horror Story: Apocalypse”)

Phylicia Rashad (“This Is Us”)

Cicely Tyson (“How to Get Away With Murder”)

Carice van Houten (“Game of Thrones”)

En İyi Konuk Erkek Oyuncu (Drama)

Michael Angarano (“This Is Us”)

Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”)

Michael McKean (“Better Call Saul”)

Kumail Nanjiani (“The Twilight Zone”)

Glynn Turman (“How to Get Away With Murder”)

Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)