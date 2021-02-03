78. Altın Küre Ödülleri için heyecan son raddesine bugün adayların açıklanmasıyla ulaştı. 28 Şubat’ta düzenlenecek törenle kazananları öğreneceğimiz ödüllerde adaylıktaki eğilimler Nomadland ve Mank’i gösteriyor gibi. The Trial of the Chicago 7 da sürpriz sayıda adaylıkla öne çıktı… Adaylar şöyle sıralanıyor:

En İyi Film (Drama)

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

En İyi Film (Komedi ya da Müzikal)

Borat 2

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Drama)

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Gary Oldman – Mank

Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Drama)

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day – The United States vs Billie

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Komedi-Müzikal)

Sacha Boran Cohen – Borat

James Corden – The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton

Dev Patel – The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg – Palm Springs

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Komedi-Müzikal)

Maria Bakalova – Borat

Kate Hudson – Music

Michelle Pfeiffer – French Exit

Rosamund Pike – I Care A Lot

Anya Taylor-Joy – Emma.

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto – The Little Things

Bill Murray – On the Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman – The Father

Jodie Foster – The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Helena Zengel – News of the World

En İyi Yönetmen

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

David Fincher – Mank

Regina King – One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

En İyi Senaryo

Promising Young Woman

Mank

The Trial of the Chicago 7

The Father

Nomadland

En İyi Müzik

The Midnight Sky

Tenet

News of the World

Mank

Soul

En İyi Orijinal Şarkı

Fight for You – Judas and the Black Messiah

Hear My Voice – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Io Si – The Life Ahead

Speak Now – One Night in Miami

Tigress & Tweed – The United States vs. Billie Holliday

En İyi Animasyon Film

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Yabancı Dilde En İyi Film

Another Round (Druk)

La Llorona

The Life Ahead

Minari

Two of Us

En İyi Dizi (Drama)

The Crown

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Lovecraft Country

Ratched

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Drama)

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Emma Corrin – The Crown

Laura Linney – Ozark

Sarah Paulson – Ratched

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Drama)

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Josh O’Connor – The Crown

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason

Al Pacino – Hunters

En İyi Dizi (Komedi-Müzikal)

Emily in Paris

Ted Lasso

The Flight Attendant

Schitt’s Creek

The Great

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Komedi-Müzikal)

Lily Collins – Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning – The Great

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek

Jane Levy – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Komedi-Müzikal)

Don Cheadle – Black Monday

Nicholas Hault – The Great

Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef – Ramy

En İyi Mini Dizi/Film

Normal People

The Queen’s Gambit

The Undoing

Small Axe

Unorthodox

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Mini Dizi/TV Filmi)

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit

Shira Haas – Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman – The Undoing

Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Mini Dizi/TV Filmi)

Bryan Cranston – Your Honor

Jeff Daniels – The Comey Rule

Ethan Hawke – The Good Lord Bird

Hugh Grant – The Undoing

Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much Is True

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu (Dizi, Mini Dizi, TV Filmi)

Gillian Anderson – The Crown

Helene Bonham Carter – The Crown

Julia Garner – Ozark

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek

Cynthia Nixon – Ratched

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu (Dizi, Mini Dizi, TV Filmi)

John Boyega – Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson – The Comey Rule

Dan Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons – Hollywood

Donald Sutherland – The Undoing