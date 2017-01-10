Ödül sezonunda Altın Küre’leri geride bıraktıktan kısa bir süre sonra yola İngilizlerin BAFTA’sıyla devam ediyoruz. Kısa bir süre önce adaylar açıklandı. Yukarıda da belirttiğim gibi tören 12 şubatta yapılacak. Lafı uzatmadan adaylara geçelim.
En İyi Film:
La La Land
Arrival
I, Daniel Blake
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
En İyi İngiliz Filmi:
American Honey
Denial
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
I, Daniel Blake
Notes on Blindness
Under the Shadow
En İyi Yabancı Film:
Dheepan
Julieta
Mustang
Son of Saul
Toni Erdmann
En İyi Yönetmen:
Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)
I, Daniel Blake (Ken Loach)
La La Land (Damien Chazzelle)
Ken Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea)
Tom Ford (Nocturnal Animals)
En İyi Aktris:
Amy Adams (Arrival)
Emily Blunt (The Girl on the Train)
Emma Stone (La La Land)
Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)
Natalie Portman (Jackie)
En İyi Aktör:
Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)
Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)
Jake Gyllenhaal (Nocturnal Animals)
Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)
Ryan Gosling (La La Land)
En İyi Yardımcı Aktris:
Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake)
Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)
Naomie Harris (Moonlight)
Nicole Kidman (Lion)
Viola Davis (Fences)
En İyi Yardımcı Aktör:
Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Nocturnal Animals)
Dev Patel (Lion)
Hugh Grant (Florence Foster Jenkins)
Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)
Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)
En İyi Orijinal Senaryo:
Hell or High Water
I, Daniel Blake
La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo:
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hidden Figures
Lion
Nocturnal Animals
En İyi Görüntü Yönetmenliği:
Arrival (Bradford Young)
Hell or High Water (Gilles Nuttgens)
La La Land (Linus Sandgren)
Lion (Greig Fraser)
Nocturnal Animals (Seamus McGarvey)
En İyi İlk Senarist, Yönetmen veya Yapımcı:
Mike Carey, Camille Gatin (The Girl with all the Gifts)
George Amponsah, Dionne Walker (The Hard Stop)
Pete Middleton, James Spinney, Jo-Jo Ellison (Notes on Blindness)
John Donnelly, Ben Williams (The Pass)
Babak Anvari, Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (Under the Shadow)
En İyi Belgesel:
13th
The Beatles: Eight Days a Week-The Touring Years
The Eagle Huntress
Notes on Blindness
Weiner
En İyi Animasyon:
Finding Dory
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
Zootropolis
En İyi Kurgu:
Arrival (Joe Walker)
Hacksaw Ridge (John Gilbert)
La La Land (Tom Cross)
Manchester by the Sea (Jennifer Larne)
Nocturnal Animals (Joan Sobel)
Yükselen Yıldız:
Laia Costa
Lucas Hedges
Tom Holland
Ruth Negga
Anya Taylor-Joy