Cannes 2018’de yarışma ve diğer önemli bölümlerde yer alacak filmlerin büyük bir kısmı açıklandı. Belli başlı bölümlerdeki filmler ve yönetmenleri şöyle:

Açılış Filmi

Everybody Knows (Asghar Farhadi) (Aynı Zamanda Yarışma Filmi)

Yarışma Filmleri

Ash Is Purest White (Jia Zhang-Ke)

At War(Stéphane Brizé)

BlacKkKlansman (Spike Lee)

Burning (Lee Chang-dong)

Capernaum (Nadine Labaki)

Cold War (Pawel Pawlikowski)

Dogman (Matteo Garrone)

Girls of the Sun (Eva Husson)

The Image Book (Jean-Luc Godard)

Lazzaro Felice (Alice Rohrwacher)

Leto/Summer (Kirill Serebrennikov)

Netemo Sametemo (Ryusuke Hamaguchi)

Shoplifters (Kore-Eda Hirokazu)

Sorry Angel (Christophe Honoré)

Three Faces (Jafar Panahi)

Under the Silver Lake (David Robert Mitchell)

Yomeddine (A.B. Shawky)

Un Certain Regard

Angel Face (Vanessa Filho)

Border (Ali Abbasi)

El Angel (Luis Ortega)

Euphoria (Valeria Golino)

Friend (Wanuri Kahiu)

The Gentle Indifference of the World (Adilkhan Yerzhanov)

Girl (Lukas Dhont)

The Harvesters (Etienne Kallos)

In My Room (Ulrich Köhler)

Little Tickles (Andréa Bescond & Eric Métayer)

My Favorite Fabric (Gaya Jiji)

On Your Knees, Guys (Sextape) (Antoine Desrosières)

Sofia” (Meyem Benm’Barek)

Yarışma Dışı

Solo: A Star Wars Story (Ron Howard)

Le Grand Bain (Gilles Lellouche)

Gece Yarısı Gösterimleri

Arctic (Joe Penna)

Gongjak (Yoon Jong-Bing)

Özel Gösterimler

Dead Souls (Wang Bing)

La Traversée (Romain Goupil)

O Grande Circo Místico (Carlo Diegues)

Pope Francis – A Man of His Word (Wim Wenders)

The State Against Mandela and the Others (Nicolas Champeaux & Gilles Porte)

10 Years in Thailand (Aditya Assarat, Wisit Sasanatieng, Chulayarnon Sriphol & Apichatpong Weerasethakul)

To the Four Winds (Michel Toesca)