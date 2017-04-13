13 Nisan 2017
Gelecek ay 70. kez düzenlenecek Cannes Film Festivali’nde yarışacak filmler açıklandı. Festival kapılarını 17 mayısta açacak, ödül töreni 28 mayısta gerçekleştirilecek. Jürinin başkanlığını Pedro Almodovar üstlenecek.
Yarışma Filmleri:
- Loveless (Andrey Zvyagintsev)
- Good Time (Benny ve Josh Safdie)
- You Were Never Really Here (Lynne Ramsay)
- L’amant Double (François Ozon)
- A Gentle Creature (Sergei Loznitsa)
- The Killing of a Sacred Deer (Yorgos Lanthimos)
- Hikari/Radiance (Naomi Kawase)
- Geu-hu/The Day After (Hong Sang-soo)
- Wonderstruck (Todd Haynes)
- Happy End (Michael Haneke)
- Le Redoutable (Michel Hazanavicius)
- Rodin (Jacques Doillon)
- The Beguiled (Sofia Coppola)
- Jupiter’s Moon (Kornel Mundruczo)
- 120 Battements Par Minute (Robin Campillo)
- Okja (Joon-ho Bong)
- In the Fade (Fatih Akın)
- Las Fantomes D’Ismael (Arnaud Desplechin) (açılış filmi)
- The Meyerowitz Stories (Noah Baumbach)
Galalar/Özel Gösterimler:
- Twin Peaks dizisinin ilk iki bölümü (David Lynch)
- Top of the Lake: China Girl (Jane Campion ve Ariel Kleiman)
- Claire’s Camera (Hong Sang-soo)
- Demons in Paradise (Jude Ratman)
- Sea Sorrow (Vanessa Redgrave)
- Napalm (Claude Lanzmann)
- Promised Land (Eugene Jarecki)
- They (Anahita Ghazvinizadeh)
- 12 Jours (Raymond Depardon)
- An Inconvenient Sequel (Bonni Cohen ve Jon Shenk)
- 24 Frames (Abbas Kiyarüstemi)
- Come Swim (Kristen Stewart)
- Carne y Arena (Alejandro Inarritu)
Gece Yarısı Filmleri:
- The Merciless (Byun Sung-Hyun)
- Prayer Before Dawn (Jean-Stephane Sauvaire)
Yarışma Dışı Filmler:
- Blade of the Immortal (Takashi Miike)
- How to Talk to Girls at Parties (John C. Mitchell)
- Visages, Villages (Agnes Varda ve JR)
Belirli Bir Bakış Filmleri:
- Barbara (Mathieu Amalric)
- The Desert Bride (Cecilia Atan ve Valeria Privato)
- Tesnota/Closeness (Kantemir Balagov)
- Beauty and the Dogs (Kouther Ben Hania)
- L’atelier (Laurent Cantet)
- Fortunata/Lucky (Sergio Castellitto)
- April’s Daughter (Michel Franco)
- Posoki (Stephan Komandarev)
- Western (Valeska Grisebach)
- Out (Gyorgy Kristof)
- Before We Vanish (Kiyoshi Kurosawa)
- The Nature of Time (Karim Moussaoui)
- Lerd/Dregs (Mohammad Rasoulof)
- Jeune Femme (Leonor Serraille)
- Wind River (Taylor Sheridan)
- After the War (Annarita Zambrano)
