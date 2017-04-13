Cannes Film Festivali’nin Filmleri Açıklandı

Festivalde yarışacak filmler açıklandı...
yazar: 13 Nisan 2017

Gelecek ay 70. kez düzenlenecek Cannes Film Festivali’nde yarışacak filmler açıklandı. Festival kapılarını 17 mayısta açacak, ödül töreni 28 mayısta gerçekleştirilecek. Jürinin başkanlığını Pedro Almodovar üstlenecek.

Yarışma Filmleri:

  • Loveless (Andrey Zvyagintsev)
  • Good Time (Benny ve Josh Safdie)
  • You Were Never Really Here (Lynne Ramsay)
  • L’amant Double (François Ozon)
  • A Gentle Creature (Sergei Loznitsa)
  • The Killing of a Sacred Deer (Yorgos Lanthimos)
  • Hikari/Radiance (Naomi Kawase)
  • Geu-hu/The Day After (Hong Sang-soo)
  • Wonderstruck (Todd Haynes)
  • Happy End (Michael Haneke)
  • Le Redoutable (Michel Hazanavicius)
  • Rodin (Jacques Doillon)
  • The Beguiled (Sofia Coppola)
  • Jupiter’s Moon (Kornel Mundruczo)
  • 120 Battements Par Minute (Robin Campillo)
  • Okja (Joon-ho Bong)
  • In the Fade (Fatih Akın)
  • Las Fantomes D’Ismael (Arnaud Desplechin) (açılış filmi)
  • The Meyerowitz Stories (Noah Baumbach)

Galalar/Özel Gösterimler:

  • Twin Peaks dizisinin ilk iki bölümü (David Lynch)
  • Top of the Lake: China Girl (Jane Campion ve Ariel Kleiman)
  • Claire’s Camera (Hong Sang-soo)
  • Demons in Paradise (Jude Ratman)
  • Sea Sorrow (Vanessa Redgrave)
  • Napalm (Claude Lanzmann)
  • Promised Land (Eugene Jarecki)
  • They (Anahita Ghazvinizadeh)
  • 12 Jours (Raymond Depardon)
  • An Inconvenient Sequel (Bonni Cohen ve Jon Shenk)
  • 24 Frames (Abbas Kiyarüstemi)
  • Come Swim (Kristen Stewart)
  • Carne y Arena (Alejandro Inarritu)

Gece Yarısı Filmleri:

  • The Merciless (Byun Sung-Hyun)
  • Prayer Before Dawn (Jean-Stephane Sauvaire)

Yarışma Dışı Filmler:

  • Blade of the Immortal (Takashi Miike)
  • How to Talk to Girls at Parties (John C. Mitchell)
  • Visages, Villages (Agnes Varda ve JR)

Belirli Bir Bakış Filmleri:

  • Barbara (Mathieu Amalric)
  • The Desert Bride (Cecilia Atan ve Valeria Privato)
  • Tesnota/Closeness (Kantemir Balagov)
  • Beauty and the Dogs (Kouther Ben Hania)
  • L’atelier (Laurent Cantet)
  • Fortunata/Lucky (Sergio Castellitto)
  • April’s Daughter (Michel Franco)
  • Posoki (Stephan Komandarev)
  • Western (Valeska Grisebach)
  • Out (Gyorgy Kristof)
  • Before We Vanish (Kiyoshi Kurosawa)
  • The Nature of Time (Karim Moussaoui)
  • Lerd/Dregs (Mohammad Rasoulof)
  • Jeune Femme (Leonor Serraille)
  • Wind River (Taylor Sheridan)
  • After the War (Annarita Zambrano)
yazar: Can Rende - Nis 13, 2017

