Fransız filmlerinin ödüllendirildiği Cesar Ödülleri’nin bu yılki kazananları açıklandı. En iyi yönetmen, kurgu ve erkek oyuncu ödülleri, Cannes’dan ekümenik ödülünü ve jüri büyük ödülünü kazanan, eleştirmenlerin başarısız bulduğu It’s Only the End of the World filminin oldu. En iyi filmi ödülüyse Paul Verhoeven’in filmi Elle‘in oldu.

Film: Elle

Yönetmen: Xavier Dolan (It’s Only the End of the World)

Aktris: Isabelle Huppert (Elle)

Aktör: Gaspard Ulliel (It’s Only the End of the World)

Yard. Aktris: Deborah Lukumuena (Divines)

Yard. Aktör: James Thierree (Chocolat)

Yeni Aktris: Oulaya Amamra (Divines)

Yeni Aktör: Niels Schneider (Dark Inclusion)

Yabancı Film: I, Daniel Blake

Orijinal Senaryo: The Aquatic Effect

Uyarlama Senaryo: My Life as a Zucchini

Belgesel: Thanks Boss!

İlk Film: Divines

Müzik: In the Forests of Siberia

Ses: The Odyssey

Kurgu: It’s Only the End of the World

Görüntü Yönetmenliği: Frantz

Kostüm: The Dancer

Prodüksiyon Tasarımı: Chocolat

Animasyon: My Life as a Zucchini

Kısa Animasyon: Celui Qui a Deux Ames

Kısa Film: Mamans ve Vers la Tendrese