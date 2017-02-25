Fransız filmlerinin ödüllendirildiği Cesar Ödülleri’nin bu yılki kazananları açıklandı. En iyi yönetmen, kurgu ve erkek oyuncu ödülleri, Cannes’dan ekümenik ödülünü ve jüri büyük ödülünü kazanan, eleştirmenlerin başarısız bulduğu It’s Only the End of the World filminin oldu. En iyi filmi ödülüyse Paul Verhoeven’in filmi Elle‘in oldu.
Film: Elle
Yönetmen: Xavier Dolan (It’s Only the End of the World)
Aktris: Isabelle Huppert (Elle)
Aktör: Gaspard Ulliel (It’s Only the End of the World)
Yard. Aktris: Deborah Lukumuena (Divines)
Yard. Aktör: James Thierree (Chocolat)
Yeni Aktris: Oulaya Amamra (Divines)
Yeni Aktör: Niels Schneider (Dark Inclusion)
Yabancı Film: I, Daniel Blake
Orijinal Senaryo: The Aquatic Effect
Uyarlama Senaryo: My Life as a Zucchini
Belgesel: Thanks Boss!
İlk Film: Divines
Müzik: In the Forests of Siberia
Ses: The Odyssey
Kurgu: It’s Only the End of the World
Görüntü Yönetmenliği: Frantz
Kostüm: The Dancer
Prodüksiyon Tasarımı: Chocolat
Animasyon: My Life as a Zucchini
Kısa Animasyon: Celui Qui a Deux Ames
Kısa Film: Mamans ve Vers la Tendrese