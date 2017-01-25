Fransa’nın Cesar Ödülleri’nin bu yılki adayları açıklandı. Kazananlar 24 şubatta yapılacak törenle açıklanacak.
En İyi Film:
Divines
Elle
Frantz
Les Innocentes/The Innocentes
Ma Loute/Slack Bay
Mal de Pierres/From the Land of the Moon
Victoria
En İyi Yönetmen:
Bertrand Bonello, Nocturama
Olivier Assayas, Personal Shopper
Bruno Dumont, Ma Loute
Paul Verhoeven, Elle
Houda Benyamina, Divines
Mia Hansen-Love, L’Avenir
Katell Quillévéré, Réparer Les Vivants
Alain Guiraudie, Rester Vertical
En İyi Aktör:
François Cluzet, Médecin De Campagne
Gaspard Ulliel, It’s Only The End Of The World
Omar Sy, Chocolat
Pierre Deladonchamps, Le Fils De Jean
Nicolas Duvauchelle, Je Ne Suis Pas Un Salaud
Fabrice Luchini, Ma Loute
Pierre Niney, Frantz
En İyi Aktris:
Judith Chemla, Une Vie
Marion Cotillard, Mal De Pierres
Marina Foïs, Irréprochable
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Sidse Babett Knudsen, La Fille De Brest
Soko, The Dancer
Virginie Efira, Victoria
En İyi Yardımcı Aktris:
Nathalie Baye, It’s Only the End of the World
Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, Slack Bay
Anne Consigny, Elle
Debroah Lukumuena, Divines
Melanie Thierry, The Dancer
En İyi Yardımcı Aktör:
Gabriel Arcand, The Son of John
Vincent Cassel, It’s Only the End of the World
Vincent Lacoste, Victoria
Laurent Lafitte, Elle
Melvil Poupad, Victoria
James Thierree, Chocolat
En İyi Yeni Aktris:
Oulaya Amamra, Divines
Paula Beer, Frantz
Lily-Rose Depp, The Dancer
Noemie Merlant, Heaven Will Wait
Raph, Slack Bay
En İyi Yeni Aktör:
Jonas Bloquet, Elle
Damien Bonnard, Staying Vertical
Corentin Fila, Being 17
Kacey Mottet Klein, Being 17
Niels Schneider, Dark Inclusion
En İyi Yabancı Film:
Aquarius, Kleber Mendoca Filho (Portekiz)
Graduation, Cristian Mungiu (Romanya)
The Unknown Girl, The Dardenne Brothers (Belçika)
Manchester by the Sea, Kenneth Lonergan (ABD)
I, Daniel Blake, Ken Loach (Birleşik Krallık)
Toni Erdmann, Maren Ade (Almanya)
En İyi Orijinal Senaryo:
Romain Compingt, Houda Benyamina and Malik Rumeau, Divines
Solveig Anspach, Jean-Luc Gaget, The Acquatic Effect
Sabrina Karine, Alice Vial, Pascal Bonitzer and Anne Fontaine, The Innocents
Bruno Dumont, Slack Bay
Justine Triet, Victoria
En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo:
David Birke, Elle
Severine Bosschem, Emmanuelle Bercot, 150 Milligrams
Francois Ozon, Frantz
Celine Sciamma, My Life as a Zucchini
Nicole Garcia, Jacquest Fieschi, From the Land of the Moon
Katell Quillevere, Gille Taurand, Heal the Living
En İyi Belgesel:
Derniers Nouvelles du Cosmos, Julie Bertucelli
Fire at Sea, Gianfranco Rosi
Thanks Boss!, Francois Ruffin
Swagger, Olivier Babinet
Journey Through French Cinema, Bertrand Tavernier
En İyi İlk Film:
The Fabulous Patars, Sophie Reine
The Dancer, Stephanie di Guisto
Dark Inclusion, Arthur Harari
Divines, Houda Benyamina
Rosalie Blum, Julien Rappenau
En İyi Orijinal Müzik:
Gabriel Yared, Chocolat
Ibrahim Maalouf, In the Forests of Siberia
Anne Dudley, Elle
Philippe Romi, Frantz
Sophie Hunger, My Life as a Zucchini
En İyi Sinematogrofi:
Stephane Fontaine, Elle
Pascal Marti, Frantz
Caroline Champetier, The Innocents
Guillaume Deffontaines, Slack Bay
Christophe Beaucarne, From the Land of the Moon
En İyi Animasyon:
The Girl without Hands
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle