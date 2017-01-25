Fransa’nın Cesar Ödülleri’nin bu yılki adayları açıklandı. Kazananlar 24 şubatta yapılacak törenle açıklanacak.

En İyi Film:

Divines

Elle

Frantz

Les Innocentes/The Innocentes

Ma Loute/Slack Bay

Mal de Pierres/From the Land of the Moon

Victoria

En İyi Yönetmen:

Bertrand Bonello, Nocturama

Olivier Assayas, Personal Shopper

Bruno Dumont, Ma Loute

Paul Verhoeven, Elle

Houda Benyamina, Divines

Mia Hansen-Love, L’Avenir

Katell Quillévéré, Réparer Les Vivants

Alain Guiraudie, Rester Vertical

En İyi Aktör:

François Cluzet, Médecin De Campagne

Gaspard Ulliel, It’s Only The End Of The World

Omar Sy, Chocolat

Pierre Deladonchamps, Le Fils De Jean

Nicolas Duvauchelle, Je Ne Suis Pas Un Salaud

Fabrice Luchini, Ma Loute

Pierre Niney, Frantz

En İyi Aktris:

Judith Chemla, Une Vie

Marion Cotillard, Mal De Pierres

Marina Foïs, Irréprochable

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Sidse Babett Knudsen, La Fille De Brest

Soko, The Dancer

Virginie Efira, Victoria

En İyi Yardımcı Aktris:

Nathalie Baye, It’s Only the End of the World

Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, Slack Bay

Anne Consigny, Elle

Debroah Lukumuena, Divines

Melanie Thierry, The Dancer

En İyi Yardımcı Aktör:

Gabriel Arcand, The Son of John

Vincent Cassel, It’s Only the End of the World

Vincent Lacoste, Victoria

Laurent Lafitte, Elle

Melvil Poupad, Victoria

James Thierree, Chocolat

En İyi Yeni Aktris:

Oulaya Amamra, Divines

Paula Beer, Frantz

Lily-Rose Depp, The Dancer

Noemie Merlant, Heaven Will Wait

Raph, Slack Bay

En İyi Yeni Aktör:

Jonas Bloquet, Elle

Damien Bonnard, Staying Vertical

Corentin Fila, Being 17

Kacey Mottet Klein, Being 17

Niels Schneider, Dark Inclusion

En İyi Yabancı Film:

Aquarius, Kleber Mendoca Filho (Portekiz)

Graduation, Cristian Mungiu (Romanya)

The Unknown Girl, The Dardenne Brothers (Belçika)

Manchester by the Sea, Kenneth Lonergan (ABD)

I, Daniel Blake, Ken Loach (Birleşik Krallık)

Toni Erdmann, Maren Ade (Almanya)

En İyi Orijinal Senaryo:

Romain Compingt, Houda Benyamina and Malik Rumeau, Divines

Solveig Anspach, Jean-Luc Gaget, The Acquatic Effect

Sabrina Karine, Alice Vial, Pascal Bonitzer and Anne Fontaine, The Innocents

Bruno Dumont, Slack Bay

Justine Triet, Victoria

En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo:

David Birke, Elle

Severine Bosschem, Emmanuelle Bercot, 150 Milligrams

Francois Ozon, Frantz

Celine Sciamma, My Life as a Zucchini

Nicole Garcia, Jacquest Fieschi, From the Land of the Moon

Katell Quillevere, Gille Taurand, Heal the Living

En İyi Belgesel:

Derniers Nouvelles du Cosmos, Julie Bertucelli

Fire at Sea, Gianfranco Rosi

Thanks Boss!, Francois Ruffin

Swagger, Olivier Babinet

Journey Through French Cinema, Bertrand Tavernier

En İyi İlk Film:

The Fabulous Patars, Sophie Reine

The Dancer, Stephanie di Guisto

Dark Inclusion, Arthur Harari

Divines, Houda Benyamina

Rosalie Blum, Julien Rappenau

En İyi Orijinal Müzik:

Gabriel Yared, Chocolat

Ibrahim Maalouf, In the Forests of Siberia

Anne Dudley, Elle

Philippe Romi, Frantz

Sophie Hunger, My Life as a Zucchini

En İyi Sinematogrofi:

Stephane Fontaine, Elle

Pascal Marti, Frantz

Caroline Champetier, The Innocents

Guillaume Deffontaines, Slack Bay

Christophe Beaucarne, From the Land of the Moon

En İyi Animasyon:

The Girl without Hands

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle