Ödül sezonu en iyilere verilen ödüllerle hızla devam ederken en kötülere verilen Altın Ahududu Ödülleri’nin (Razzie Awards) kısa listesi de açıklandı. Razzie’ye aday olan filmler ve sinemacılar 23 ocakta açıklanacak. Adayların aşağıdaki listeden belirleneceğini belirtelim.

En Kötü Prequel, Yeniden Çevrim, Parodi, Devam Filmi:

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Blair Witch

The Divergent Series: Allegiant

Fifty Shades of Black (Fifty Shades of Grey’in parodisi)

Independence Day: Resurgence

The Legend of Tarzan

London Has Fallen

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2

Ride Along 2

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Zoolander 2

En Kötü Senaryo:

Assassin’s Creed

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

The Divergent Series: Allegiant

Fifty Shades of Black

Ghostbusters

Gods of Egypt

Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Resurgence

Mother’s Day

Suicide Squad

Zoolander 2

En Kötü Yardımcı Aktris:

Cassi Davis – Boo! A Madea Halloween

Julianne Hough – Dirty Grandpa

Kate Hudson – Mother’s Day

Keira Knightley – Collateral Beauty

Helen Mirren – Collateral Beauty

Aubrey Plaza – Dirty Grandpa

Jane Seymour – Fifty Shades of Black

Octavia Spencer – The Divergent Series: Allegiant

Sela Ward – Independence Day: Resurgence

Kristen Wiig – Masterminds / Zoolander 2

Kate Winslet – Collateral Beauty

En Kötü Yardımcı Aktör:

Nicolas Cage – Snowden

Benedict Cumberbatch – Zoolander 2

Johnny Depp – Alice Through the Looking Glass

Jesse Eisenberg – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Will Ferrell – Zoolander 2

Jeff Goldblum – Independence Day: Resurgence

Jeremy Irons – Assassin’s Creed / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Jared Leto – Suicide Squad

T.J. Miller – Office Christmas Party

Geoffrey Rush – Gods of Egypt

Brenton Thwaites – Gods of Egypt

Owen Wilson – Masterminds / Zoolander 2

En Kötü Yönetmen:

Dinesh D’Souza – Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Roland Emmerich – Independence Day: Resurgence

Justin Kurzel – Assassin’s Creed

Dan Mazer – Dirty Grandpa

Greg McLean – The Darkness

Babak Najafi – London Has Fallen

Tyler Perry – Boo! A Madea Halloween

Alex Proyas – Gods of Egypt

Zack Snyder – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Ben Stiller – Zoolander 2

Michael Tiddes – Fifty Shades of Black

En Kötü Aktris:

Jennifer Aniston – Mother’s Day / Office Christmas Party

Marion Cotillard – Allied / Assassin’s Creed

Megan Fox – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Radha Mitchell – The Darkness

Tyler Perry (Madea rolünde) – Boo! A Madea Halloween

Margot Robbie – The Legend of Tarzan / Suicide Squad

Julia Roberts – Mother’s Day

Becky Turner (Hillary Clinton rolünde) – Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Naomi Watts – The Divergent Series: Allegiant / Shut In

Shailene Woodley – The Divergent Series: Allegiant

En Kötü Aktör:

Ben Affleck – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Kevin Bacon – The Darkness

Gerard Butler – Gods of Egypt / London Has Fallen

Henry Cavill – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dinesh D’Souza (kendisini oynadı) – Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Robert De Niro – Dirty Grandpa

Zac Efron – Dirty Grandpa / Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates

Liam Hemsworth – Independence Day: Resurgence

Brad Pitt – Allied

Will Smith – Collateral Beauty / Suicide Squad

Ben Stiller – Zoolander 2

Marlon Wayans – Fifty Shades of Black

En Kötü Film:

Assassin’s Creed

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Collateral Beauty

The Darkness

Dirty Grandpa

The Divergent Series: Allegiant

Fifty Shades of Black

Gods of Egypt

Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Resurgence

London Has Fallen

Mother’s Day

Suicide Squad

Zoolander 2