Fantasy Island deserves to gain a following among that of The Room and The Happening. Seriously, guys, this movie is something special. It’s a spectacular disaster that I adored. It’s so bad that it’s a blast. My friends and I LOVED it. #FantasyIsland pic.twitter.com/NYRvoMvfJU

— Gaspare Interrante (@its_g_unit) 16 Şubat 2020