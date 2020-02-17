Cats’in ardından Fantasy Island yeniden çevrimi de, her açıdan kötü bir film olmasıyla tarihe geçecek gibi… Filmin aldığı eleştiriler genelde “Hayatımda bu kadar kötü bir film görmedim” ile “Nasıl böyle bir film çekebilmişler” arasında gidip geliyor. Film yıllar sonra kült olabilir…
“Eğer sinemaya karşı işlenen suçlar cezalandırılabilseydi, Fantasy Island doğrudan idam edilirdi…”
Peter Travers, Rolling Stone
Fantasy Island’ı bir kaç dakika izledikten sonra “Başka ne olsa izlerim” demeye başlıyorsunuz”
David Ehrlich, Indiewire
Guys, Fantasy Island might just be one of the worst movies I have ever seen. Oh my fucking god. I’m actually in shock.
— 30SecondReviews (@30Reviews) 14 Şubat 2020
Funnier than anything in FANTASY ISLAND: The critic who turned to me immediately afterward and asked, “Are you sure you want to stay in this business?”
— Joshua Rothkopf (@joshrothkopf) 14 Şubat 2020
Fantasy Island deserves to gain a following among that of The Room and The Happening. Seriously, guys, this movie is something special. It’s a spectacular disaster that I adored. It’s so bad that it’s a blast. My friends and I LOVED it. #FantasyIsland pic.twitter.com/NYRvoMvfJU
— Gaspare Interrante (@its_g_unit) 16 Şubat 2020