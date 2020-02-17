Fantasy Island Kötülüğüyle Tarihe Geçecek Gibi

İzlenemeyecek kadar kötü filmler giderek artıyor...
yazar: 17 Şubat 2020 228 görüntüleme

Cats’in ardından Fantasy Island yeniden çevrimi de, her açıdan kötü bir film olmasıyla tarihe geçecek gibi… Filmin aldığı eleştiriler genelde “Hayatımda bu kadar kötü bir film görmedim” ile “Nasıl böyle bir film çekebilmişler” arasında gidip geliyor. Film yıllar sonra kült olabilir…

“Eğer sinemaya karşı işlenen suçlar cezalandırılabilseydi, Fantasy Island doğrudan idam edilirdi…”
Peter Travers, Rolling Stone

Fantasy Island’ı bir kaç dakika izledikten sonra “Başka ne olsa izlerim” demeye başlıyorsunuz”
David Ehrlich, Indiewire

etiket:
kategori:
haber

yazar: bakınız - Şub 16, 2020

ilgili