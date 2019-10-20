Marvel Evreni’nin yönetmenleri, Coppola ve Scorsese’ye saygıda kusur etmeyerek ama biraz da “yaşlandınız” dokundurmaları yaparak yanıt vermeyi sürdürüyorlar… James Gunn’dan da bir instagram post’u geldi…
“Dedelerimizin çoğu, bütün gangster filmlerini aynı bulurdu, çoğunlukla değersiz olduklarını söylerdi. Büyük büyük dedelerimiz de western’ler için aynı şeyi söylerdi ve John Ford, Sam Peckinpah ve Sergio Leone’yi aynı bulurdu. Büyük amcama Star Wars’ı övdüğümde “O filmi ismi 2001’ken izlemiştim, çok sıkıcıydı” yanıtını aldığını hatırlıyorum. Süper kahramanlar basitçe söylersek günümüzün gangster/kovboy/uzaylı maceraları… Bazı süper kahraman filmleri çok kötü, bazıları güzel. Tıpkı gangster ve kovboy filmlerinin (bundan önce de sadece FİLMLERİN) olduğu gibi… Herkes bu filmleri takdir etmeyebilir, hatta bazı dahiler bile… Ama bu sorun değil.”
Many of our grandfathers thought all gangster movies were the same, often calling them “despicable”. Some of our great grandfathers thought the same of westerns, and believed the films of John Ford, Sam Peckinpah, and Sergio Leone were all exactly the same. I remember a great uncle to whom I was raving about Star Wars. He responded by saying, “I saw that when it was called 2001, and, boy, was it boring!” Superheroes are simply today’s gangsters/cowboys/outer space adventurers. Some superhero films are awful, some are beautiful. Like westerns and gangster movies (and before that, just MOVIES), not everyone will be able to appreciate them, even some geniuses. And that’s okay. ❤️