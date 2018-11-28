1909’da New York şehrinde kurulan ve 1929 yılından beri her sene sinema ödülleri dağıtan sinema kuruluşu National Board of Review, bu yılın en iyilerini belirledi.

En İyi Film: GREEN BOOK

En İyi Yönetmen: Bradley Cooper, A STAR IS BORN

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu: Viggo Mortensen, GREEN BOOK

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu: Lady Gaga, A STAR IS BORN

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu: Sam Elliott, A STAR IS BORN

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu: Regina King, IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK

En İyi Özgün Senaryo: Paul Schrader, FIRST REFORMED

En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo: Barry Jenkins, IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK

En İyi Animasyon: INCREDIBLES 2

En İyi Çıkış Yapan Oyuncu: Thomasin McKenzie, LEAVE NO TRACE

En İyi İlk Yönetmenlik: Bo Burnham, EIGHTH GRADE

Yabancı Dilde En İyi Film: COLD WAR

En İyi Belgesel: RBG

En İyi Kadro Uyumu: CRAZY RICH ASIANS

William K. Everson Film Tarihi Ödülü: THE OTHER SIDE OF THE WIND ve THEY’LL LOVE ME WHEN I’M DEAD

National Board of Review İfade Özgürlüğü Ödülü: 22 JULY

National Board of Review İfade Özgürlüğü Ödülü: ON HER SHOULDERS

Aşağıdaki listeler, alfabetik olarak sıralanmıştır.

Yılın En İyi Filmleri

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Eighth Grade

First Reformed

If Beale Street Could Talk

Mary Poppins Returns

A Quiet Place

Roma

A Star Is Born

Yılın Yabancı Dilde En İyi Filmleri

Burning

Custody

The Guilty

Happy as Lazzaro

Shoplifters

Yılın En İyi Belgeselleri

Crime + Punishment

Free Solo

Minding the Gap

Three Identical Strangers

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Yılın En İyi Bağımsız Filmleri

The Death of Stalin

Lean on Pete

Leave No Trace

Mid90s

The Old Man & the Gun

The Rider

Searching

Sorry to Bother You

We the Animals

You Were Never Really Here