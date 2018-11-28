1909’da New York şehrinde kurulan ve 1929 yılından beri her sene sinema ödülleri dağıtan sinema kuruluşu National Board of Review, bu yılın en iyilerini belirledi.
En İyi Film: GREEN BOOK
En İyi Yönetmen: Bradley Cooper, A STAR IS BORN
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu: Viggo Mortensen, GREEN BOOK
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu: Lady Gaga, A STAR IS BORN
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu: Sam Elliott, A STAR IS BORN
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu: Regina King, IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK
En İyi Özgün Senaryo: Paul Schrader, FIRST REFORMED
En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo: Barry Jenkins, IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK
En İyi Animasyon: INCREDIBLES 2
En İyi Çıkış Yapan Oyuncu: Thomasin McKenzie, LEAVE NO TRACE
En İyi İlk Yönetmenlik: Bo Burnham, EIGHTH GRADE
Yabancı Dilde En İyi Film: COLD WAR
En İyi Belgesel: RBG
En İyi Kadro Uyumu: CRAZY RICH ASIANS
William K. Everson Film Tarihi Ödülü: THE OTHER SIDE OF THE WIND ve THEY’LL LOVE ME WHEN I’M DEAD
National Board of Review İfade Özgürlüğü Ödülü: 22 JULY
National Board of Review İfade Özgürlüğü Ödülü: ON HER SHOULDERS
Aşağıdaki listeler, alfabetik olarak sıralanmıştır.
Yılın En İyi Filmleri
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Eighth Grade
First Reformed
If Beale Street Could Talk
Mary Poppins Returns
A Quiet Place
Roma
A Star Is Born
Yılın Yabancı Dilde En İyi Filmleri
Burning
Custody
The Guilty
Happy as Lazzaro
Shoplifters
Yılın En İyi Belgeselleri
Crime + Punishment
Free Solo
Minding the Gap
Three Identical Strangers
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
Yılın En İyi Bağımsız Filmleri
The Death of Stalin
Lean on Pete
Leave No Trace
Mid90s
The Old Man & the Gun
The Rider
Searching
Sorry to Bother You
We the Animals
You Were Never Really Here