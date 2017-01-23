En kötü film ve sinemacılara verilen Altın Ahududu, İngilizce adıyla Razzie’nin bu yılki adayları açıklandı. Ödülleri kazananlar 25 Şubat 2017’de açıklanacak.

En Kötü Film:

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Resurgence

Zoolander No. 2

En Kötü Aktör:

Ben Affleck, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Gerard Butler, Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen

Henry Cavill, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Robert De Niro, Dirty Grandpa

Dinesh D’Souza, Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Ben Stiller, Zoolander No. 2

En Kötü Aktris:

Megan Fox, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Tyler Perry, BOO! A Medea Halloween

Julia Roberts, Mother’s Day

Becky Turner (Hillary Clinton rolünde), Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Naomi Watts, Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In

Shailene Woodley, Divergent Series: Allegiant

En Kötü Yardımcı Aktris:

Julianne Hough, Dirty Grandpa

Kate Hudson, Mother’s Day

Aubrey Plaza, Dirty Grandpa

Jane Seymour, Fifty Shades of Black

Sela Ward, Independence Day: Resurgence

Kristen Wiig, Zoolander No. 2

En Kötü Yardımcı Aktör:

Nicolas Cage, Snowden

Johnny Depp, Alice Through the Looking Glass

Will Ferrell, Zoolander No. 2

Jesse Eisenberg, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Jared Leto, Suicide Squad

Owen Wilson, Zoolander No. 2

En Kötü Ekran İkilisi:

Ben Affleck & Henry Cavill, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Herhangi İki Mısırlı, Gods of Egypt

Johnny Depp & Kostümü, Alice Through the Looking Glass

Öncesinde Saygı Duyulan Oyuncu Kadrosu, Collateral Beauty

Tyler Perry & Peruğu, BOO! A Medea Halloween

Ben Stiller & Owen Wilson, Zoolander No. 2

En Kötü Yönetmen:

Dinesh D’Souza & Bruce Schooley, Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Roland Emmerich, Independence Day: Resurgence

Tyler Perry, BOO! A Medea Halloween

Alex Proyas, Gods of Egypt

Zack Snyder, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Ben Stiller, Zoolander No. 2

En Kötü Senaryo:

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Resurgence

Suicide Squad