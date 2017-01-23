Razzie Adayları Açıklandı

Yılın en kötülerine verilen Razzie'nin adayları açıklandı.
En kötü film ve sinemacılara verilen Altın Ahududu, İngilizce adıyla Razzie’nin bu yılki adayları açıklandı. Ödülleri kazananlar 25 Şubat 2017’de açıklanacak.

En Kötü Film:
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Zoolander No. 2

En Kötü Aktör:
Ben Affleck, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Gerard Butler, Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen
Henry Cavill, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Robert De Niro, Dirty Grandpa
Dinesh D’Souza, Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Ben Stiller, Zoolander No. 2

En Kötü Aktris:
Megan Fox, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Tyler Perry, BOO! A Medea Halloween
Julia Roberts, Mother’s Day
Becky Turner (Hillary Clinton rolünde), Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Naomi Watts, Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In
Shailene Woodley, Divergent Series: Allegiant

En Kötü Yardımcı Aktris:
Julianne Hough, Dirty Grandpa
Kate Hudson, Mother’s Day
Aubrey Plaza, Dirty Grandpa
Jane Seymour, Fifty Shades of Black
Sela Ward, Independence Day: Resurgence
Kristen Wiig, Zoolander No. 2

En Kötü Yardımcı Aktör:
Nicolas Cage, Snowden
Johnny Depp, Alice Through the Looking Glass
Will Ferrell, Zoolander No. 2
Jesse Eisenberg, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Jared Leto, Suicide Squad
Owen Wilson, Zoolander No. 2

En Kötü Ekran İkilisi:
Ben Affleck & Henry Cavill, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Herhangi İki Mısırlı, Gods of Egypt
Johnny Depp & Kostümü, Alice Through the Looking Glass
Öncesinde Saygı Duyulan Oyuncu Kadrosu, Collateral Beauty
Tyler Perry & Peruğu, BOO! A Medea Halloween
Ben Stiller & Owen Wilson, Zoolander No. 2

En Kötü Yönetmen:
Dinesh D’Souza & Bruce Schooley, Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Roland Emmerich, Independence Day: Resurgence
Tyler Perry, BOO! A Medea Halloween
Alex Proyas, Gods of Egypt
Zack Snyder, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Ben Stiller, Zoolander No. 2

En Kötü Senaryo:
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Suicide Squad

