En kötü film ve sinemacılara verilen Altın Ahududu, İngilizce adıyla Razzie’nin bu yılki adayları açıklandı. Ödülleri kazananlar 25 Şubat 2017’de açıklanacak.
En Kötü Film:
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Zoolander No. 2
En Kötü Aktör:
Ben Affleck, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Gerard Butler, Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen
Henry Cavill, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Robert De Niro, Dirty Grandpa
Dinesh D’Souza, Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Ben Stiller, Zoolander No. 2
En Kötü Aktris:
Megan Fox, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Tyler Perry, BOO! A Medea Halloween
Julia Roberts, Mother’s Day
Becky Turner (Hillary Clinton rolünde), Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Naomi Watts, Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In
Shailene Woodley, Divergent Series: Allegiant
En Kötü Yardımcı Aktris:
Julianne Hough, Dirty Grandpa
Kate Hudson, Mother’s Day
Aubrey Plaza, Dirty Grandpa
Jane Seymour, Fifty Shades of Black
Sela Ward, Independence Day: Resurgence
Kristen Wiig, Zoolander No. 2
En Kötü Yardımcı Aktör:
Nicolas Cage, Snowden
Johnny Depp, Alice Through the Looking Glass
Will Ferrell, Zoolander No. 2
Jesse Eisenberg, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Jared Leto, Suicide Squad
Owen Wilson, Zoolander No. 2
En Kötü Ekran İkilisi:
Ben Affleck & Henry Cavill, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Herhangi İki Mısırlı, Gods of Egypt
Johnny Depp & Kostümü, Alice Through the Looking Glass
Öncesinde Saygı Duyulan Oyuncu Kadrosu, Collateral Beauty
Tyler Perry & Peruğu, BOO! A Medea Halloween
Ben Stiller & Owen Wilson, Zoolander No. 2
En Kötü Yönetmen:
Dinesh D’Souza & Bruce Schooley, Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Roland Emmerich, Independence Day: Resurgence
Tyler Perry, BOO! A Medea Halloween
Alex Proyas, Gods of Egypt
Zack Snyder, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Ben Stiller, Zoolander No. 2
En Kötü Senaryo:
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Suicide Squad