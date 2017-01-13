T2 Trainspotting Soundtrack Listesi Açıklandı

Trainspotting’in ilk bölümünde yer alan şarkılar Danny Boyle’un bu konuda ne kadar iyi seçimler yaptığını kanıtlamış ve birçok şarkı uzun süre gündemde kalmış, bar marşları haline gelmişti. T2 Trainspotting Soundtrack Listesi de açıklandı ve yine iyi bir albümle karşı karşıya olduğumuzu söyleyebiliriz.

Iggy Pop, High Contrast, Young Fathers, Wolf Alice, Blondie, Queen, Underworld, Frankie Goes to Hollywood, The Clash gibi önemli isimlerin bulunduğu albüm 27 Ocak’ta raflarda olacak. Albümde yer alacak şarkılar sırasıyla şöyle…

1.Lust For Life (The Prodigy Remix) – Iggy Pop

2.Shotgun Mouthwash – High Contrast

3.Silk – Wolf Alice

4.Get Up – Young Fathers

5.Relax – Frankie Goes To Hollywood

6.Eventually But (Spud’s Letter To Gail) – Ewen Bremner and Underworld

7.Only God Knows – Young Fathers (feat. Leith Congregational Choir)

8.Dad’s Best Friend – The Rubberbandits

9.Dreaming – Blondie

10.Radio Ga Ga – Queen

11.It’s Like That (Run DMC vs. Jason Nevins) – Jason Nevins and Run-DMC

12.(White Man) In Hammersmith Palais – The Clash

13.Rain Or Shine – Young Fathers

14.Whitest Boy On The Beach – Fat White Family

15.Slow Slippy – Darren Emerson and Karl Hyde and Rick Smith and Underworld