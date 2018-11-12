Dünya üzerindeki birçok kişiye ilham veren kahramanların çizeri olan Stan Lee, yarattığı evrenlerin sinemaya ve TV’ye uyarlanmasıyla birlikte dolaylı da olsa, azımsanmayacak sayıdaki yıldızın kariyerine de altın dokunuşlarda bulundu. Bir okuyucu ya da bir profesyonel olarak Stan Lee’nin dokunuşlarından nasibini alan ünlü isimler, sosyal medya hesaplarından usta çizer için taziye mesajları paylaştılar. Bunlardan bazıları:

Damn… RIP Stan. Thanks for everything. pic.twitter.com/TMAaDJSOhh — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) 12 Kasım 2018

Thank you Stan Lee for making people who feel different realize they are special. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) 12 Kasım 2018

Thank you Stan Lee. For your service in protecting our freedom and for your creativity and imagination! You were and will always be a SUPER HERO! pic.twitter.com/d1qpuImyzQ — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) 12 Kasım 2018

He lives forever through his work. What a giant.

With great power comes immortality. 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/t395qw9H0L — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) 12 Kasım 2018

RIP Stan Lee, 95.

The genius who gave the world so many wonderful comics.

A Marvel of a man. pic.twitter.com/UtdasQrVrH — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) 12 Kasım 2018

What a master of storytelling… RIP your legend will live on https://t.co/HaiHyH1Aav — Michelle Rodriguez (@MRodOfficial) 12 Kasım 2018

I am so grateful to have known and worked with this man, even briefly, over the years. He quite literally changed the landscape of entertainment forever. The term “Legend” seems to get… https://t.co/gkqJ8g8fxP — Zachary Levi (@ZacharyLevi) 12 Kasım 2018

Onward and upward to greater glory! Excelsior! Good man, Excelsior! https://t.co/rXLCmk4uiS pic.twitter.com/oQ89AKfkao — Angela Bassett (@ImAngelaBassett) 12 Kasım 2018

Stan Lee. A gentleman and a genius. It was an honor to be a small part of his universe. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/iZNtQRRqKD — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) 12 Kasım 2018

We’ve lost a creative genius. Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe. I’m proud to have been a small part of his legacy and …. to have helped bring one of his characters to life. #StanLee #Wolverine pic.twitter.com/iOdefi7iYz — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) 12 Kasım 2018

There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) 12 Kasım 2018

Farewell, my friend. You’re not only responsible for the boy I was, but also the man I am today. I will miss you all my days. Read it all here: https://t.co/3ni6SLKhWW pic.twitter.com/6naCfXP7HO — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) 12 Kasım 2018

At age 7, I drew this weird portrait of Stan Lee and asked my Mom to send it to him. Thankfully she didn't because 30+ years later, I got to give it to the great one in person. Thanks for all the fun Stan #Excelsior pic.twitter.com/IpfYBSjWyf — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) 12 Kasım 2018

To Stan Lee: Thank you for making my childhood so much more exciting with your astonishing superhero characters. Thank you for inspiring me to think and dream big. Thank you for the Hulk, Thor, Fantastic Four and many others. You will be sadly missed. RIP. — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) 12 Kasım 2018

His contribution to Pop Culture was revolutionary & cannot be overstated. He was everything you hoped he would be & MORE. I loved this man & will never stop missing him. They say you should never meet a childhood idol. They are wrong. #RIPStanTheMan pic.twitter.com/6OKH07ahJg — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) 12 Kasım 2018

I was first interviewed for Stan Lee's obituary about 20 years ago. I was happy he defied the reaper and carried on. With Stan gone, an era really does come to an end. He was the happy huckster that comics needed. And he really did alliterate like that when you talked to him. — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) 12 Kasım 2018

Stan Lee, RIP. Thanks for inspiring so many of us to pick up a pen or pencil and put your dreams onto paper. Excelsior! pic.twitter.com/L33eTjUQdI — edgarwright (@edgarwright) 12 Kasım 2018

Awww man, heartbreaking. R.I.P. to a true pioneer and legend. My youth wouldn’t have been the same without him. So grateful to have met the guy, and told him how thankful I was for his work. #stanlee https://t.co/UiYscXKoLQ — James Wan (@creepypuppet) 12 Kasım 2018

Overwhelmed with love and gratitude for the late, great hero, Stan Lee. Rest In Paradise. Thank you for your imagination, creativity, tenacity, inspiration and love!!! https://t.co/4WqHCtDXE1 — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) 12 Kasım 2018

Thank you for filling our childhoods with such joy. You will be dearly, dearly missed… pic.twitter.com/Qt2sZqaNlc — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) 12 Kasım 2018

No one has had more of an impact on my career and everything we do at Marvel Studios than Stan Lee. Stan leaves an extraordinary legacy that will outlive us all. Our thoughts are with his daughter, his family, and his millions of fans. #ThankYouStan #Excelsior! — Kevin Feige (@Kevfeige) 12 Kasım 2018

Born before Edwin Hubble discovered the expanding universe, he ultimately created an expanding universe of his own – one of scientifically literate superheroes such as Spider-Man , The Hulk, Iron Man, & Black Panther.

Stan Lee RIP: 1922 – 2018 — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) 12 Kasım 2018

Rest in peace, Stan Lee. The many worlds of imagination & delight you created for humanity will last forever. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 12 Kasım 2018

Legend 💥

Godspeed Stan

I feel blessed to have

Known you .

You made this place better and brought joy to everyone you met .

Rest In Peace ❤️xo

@therealstanlee @marvel… https://t.co/WdWzrxrErs — Karl Urban (@KarlUrban) 12 Kasım 2018

RIP Stan Lee….you were MARVELous!!! pic.twitter.com/l6gjwWuwQR — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) 12 Kasım 2018

Thank u Stan Lee for everything. — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) 12 Kasım 2018

We lost a real-life superhero today. Stan Lee was a visionary, who elevated imaginations across the globe. I’m grateful for the time I got to spend with him. Rest peacefully, Stan. pic.twitter.com/Ie2S18y0A0 — Larry King (@kingsthings) 12 Kasım 2018

He inspired millions with his myriad, “Marvelous” characters, from Spiderman to Black Panther, Thor to the X-Men. Legendary creator Stan Lee is dead at 95. But his stories will live on and continue to ignite the imaginations of generations to come. Rest with the stars, great sir. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) 12 Kasım 2018

Devastated by my pal Stan's passing. He was a childhood inspiration, an instructor to me when I was just getting started and a genuinely sweet man. Will miss him terribly. — Frank Miller (@FrankMillerInk) 12 Kasım 2018

What a man. What a life.

When I first broke into Hollywood, he welcomed me with open arms and some very sage advice I’ll forever take to heart.

A true icon who impacted generations around the world.

Rest in love, my friend. #imagination #stanlee 💫 pic.twitter.com/dw3FXMgyHp — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 12, 2018

Here's to celebrating the life of a staggering talent and a true visionary! @TheRealStanLee is an inspiration for all time! Excelsior!! pic.twitter.com/ubtgkMMrBg — Robert Rodriguez (@Rodriguez) November 12, 2018

Stan Lee created a universe where, if a character was beloved enough, they could never really die. Now THAT’S thinking ahead. Thanks for so much of my life. You’ll never not be in it. — Joss Whedon (@joss) 12 Kasım 2018

Taking a moment to thank the great @therealstanlee for his kindness and allowing me to play one of his favorite characters. The experience I had on #thefantasticfour playing #suestorm #invisiblewoman was so… https://t.co/gbApPlLOub — Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) 12 Kasım 2018

You were a man before your time… now it feels like you are gone before your time. RIP Stan the Man… thanks for the laughs and words of support. It’s a honor to live in your universe! #MarvelKnight pic.twitter.com/1TXdPqUB3x — Anthony Mackie (@AnthonyMackie) 12 Kasım 2018

Rest in Peace Stan Lee. A true world builder… https://t.co/QSGkrJ4Om3 — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) November 12, 2018

Today we lost one of the greats. @TheRealStanLee, you were a inspiration and superhero to us all. Thank you for contributing so much- and giving us all something to aspire to! 💚

#ripstanlee pic.twitter.com/GzFhwgU0WA — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) 12 Kasım 2018

#StanLee created one of the first characters I ever played on film. And more characters than I can count who have inspired me and my kids. #RIPStan #legend — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) 12 Kasım 2018

You’re going to see a lot of these today because he touched so many of our lives and was incredibly gracious in person. Thank you Stan Lee for allowing me to dream as a child then realize my dream as an adult… #StanLee #Dreamer pic.twitter.com/4YTOFWzpCv — J. August Richards (@jaugustrichards) 12 Kasım 2018

Stan Lee was a visionary and a pioneer. I owe a lot to him for personally shaping my childhood fantasy worlds, my appreciation for art on all levels, & for teaching me humanness and humility through his wonderfully insightful stories. He will be missed. Long Live FOOM ! pic.twitter.com/coMUHWXGKV — Kirk Hammett (@KirkHammett) 12 Kasım 2018

Rest In Peace, Stan Lee :-( – such an inspiration to so many people. Changed the world as we know it. — Jessica Henwick 🐒 (@JHenwick) 12 Kasım 2018

What a loss to the world of geeks, nerds, superheroes and everyone who has enjoyed the marvelous Universes that Stan Lee crafted and molded and allowed us to be a part of. There will never be another like him, that’s for sure. pic.twitter.com/ot2nnASycF — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) 12 Kasım 2018

Rest in Peace Stan Lee 💙 — Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) 12 Kasım 2018

“You know, I guess one person can make a difference” pic.twitter.com/aaY6RALtNz — Topher Grace (@TopherGrace) 12 Kasım 2018

Thank you Stan Lee for unleashing the imagination and fueling the dreams of multiple generations of children. Superheroes never die – and neither will your legacy of creative genius! RIP pic.twitter.com/8lHz5QFPvJ — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) 12 Kasım 2018

Fans keep linking pictures of me and Stan and I can't stop crying. He was so kind to everyone, especially young artists. He made it seem like your dreams were possible even if you were a misfit. ESPECIALLY if you were a misfit. #RIPStan you will be so so missed. pic.twitter.com/ezcTg2OAm3 — Felicia Day (@feliciaday) 12 Kasım 2018

RIP @TheRealStanLee. You will be missed my friend.

–

Joe Manganiello – Bonus Extended Cut – Cocktails with Stan https://t.co/O44mJQTqoT via @YouTube — JOE MANGANIELLO (@JoeManganiello) 12 Kasım 2018

Rest In Peace Stan Lee 😢 — terry crews (@terrycrews) 12 Kasım 2018

RIP Stan Lee ♥️ Thank you for everything. #excelsior pic.twitter.com/7EVB0sMz3Z — Jaimie Alexander (@JaimieAlexander) 12 Kasım 2018