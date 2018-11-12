Taziyeler, Stan Lee İçin…

95 yaşında aramızdan ayrılan Stan Lee'nin ardından paylaşılan taziye mesajlarının ardı arkası kesilmedi
yazar: 13 Kasım 2018

Dünya üzerindeki birçok kişiye ilham veren kahramanların çizeri olan Stan Lee, yarattığı evrenlerin sinemaya ve TV’ye uyarlanmasıyla birlikte dolaylı da olsa, azımsanmayacak sayıdaki yıldızın kariyerine de altın dokunuşlarda bulundu. Bir okuyucu ya da bir profesyonel olarak Stan Lee’nin dokunuşlarından nasibini alan ünlü isimler, sosyal medya hesaplarından usta çizer için taziye mesajları paylaştılar. Bunlardan bazıları:

Bu gönderiyi Instagram'da gör

Stan The Man. #RipStanLee

Questlove Gomez (@questlove)'in paylaştığı bir gönderi ()

Bu gönderiyi Instagram'da gör

With the greatest of respect ❤️

Tom Hardy (@tomhardy)'in paylaştığı bir gönderi ()

