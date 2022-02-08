2022 Oscar Adayları Açıklandı

Ödüller 27 Mart’ta sahiplerini bulacak.
En İyi Film
The Power of the Dog
Dune
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
West Side Story
King Richard
CODA
Belfast
Drive My Car
Nightmare Alley
En İyi Yönetmen
Belfast – Kenneth Branagh
Drive My Car – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson
The Power Of The Dog – Jane Campion
West Side Story – Steven Spielberg
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu
Javier Bardem – Being The Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power Of The Dog
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick …BOOM!
Will Smith – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy Of Macbeth
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes Of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz – Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman – Being The Ricardos
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Judi Dench – Belfast
Kirsten Dunst – The Power Of The Dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – CODA
Jesse Plemons – The Power Of The Dog
J.K. Simmons – Being The Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power Of The Dog
En İyi Özgün Senaryo
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person In The World
En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power Of The Dog
En İyi Belgesel
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Writing With Fire
En İyi Uluslararası Film
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand Of God
Lunana: A Yak In The Classroom
The Worst Person In The World
En İyi Animasyon Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells Vs. The Machines
Raya And The Last Dragon
En İyi Görüntü Yönetimi
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power Of The Dog
The Tragedy Of Macbeth
West Side Story
En İyi Kurgu
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power Of The Dog
Tick, Tick… BOOM!
En İyi Yapım Tasarımı
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power Of The Dog
The Tragedy Of Macbeth
West Side Story
En İyi Kostüm Tasarımı
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
En İyi Saç ve Makyaj Tasarımı
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes Of Tammy Faye
House Of Gucci
En İyi Görsel Efekt
Dune
Free Guy
No Time To Die
Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
En İyi Ses
Belfast
Dune
No Time To Die
The Power Of The Dog
West Side Story
En İyi Müzik
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power Of The Dog
En İyi Şarkı
“Be Alive” – King Richard
“Dos Oruguitas” – Encanto
“Down To Joy” – Belfast
“No Time To Die” – No Time To Die
“Somehow You Do” – Four Good Days
En İyi Kısa Film
Ala Kachuu – Take And Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
En İyi Kısa Animasyon
Affairs Of The Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
En İyi Kısa Belgesel
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen Of Basketball
Three Songs For Benazir
When We Were Bullies