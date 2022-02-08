2022 Oscar Adayları Açıklandı

Ödüller 27 Mart’ta sahiplerini bulacak.

En İyi Film

The Power of the Dog
Dune
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
West Side Story
King Richard
CODA
Belfast
Drive My Car
Nightmare Alley

En İyi Yönetmen

Belfast – Kenneth Branagh
Drive My Car – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson
The Power Of The Dog – Jane Campion
West Side Story – Steven Spielberg

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu

Javier Bardem – Being The Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power Of The Dog
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick …BOOM!
Will Smith – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy Of Macbeth

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes Of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz – Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman – Being The Ricardos
Kristen Stewart – Spencer

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Judi Dench – Belfast
Kirsten Dunst – The Power Of The Dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – CODA
Jesse Plemons – The Power Of The Dog
J.K. Simmons – Being The Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power Of The Dog

En İyi Özgün Senaryo

Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person In The World

En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo

CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power Of The Dog

En İyi Belgesel

Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Writing With Fire

En İyi Uluslararası Film

Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand Of God
Lunana: A Yak In The Classroom
The Worst Person In The World

En İyi Animasyon Film

Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells Vs. The Machines
Raya And The Last Dragon

En İyi Görüntü Yönetimi

Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power Of The Dog
The Tragedy Of Macbeth
West Side Story

En İyi Kurgu

Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power Of The Dog
Tick, Tick… BOOM!

En İyi Yapım Tasarımı

Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power Of The Dog
The Tragedy Of Macbeth
West Side Story

En İyi Kostüm Tasarımı

Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story

En İyi Saç ve Makyaj Tasarımı

Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes Of Tammy Faye
House Of Gucci

En İyi Görsel Efekt

Dune
Free Guy
No Time To Die
Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home

En İyi Ses

Belfast
Dune
No Time To Die
The Power Of The Dog
West Side Story

En İyi Müzik

Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power Of The Dog

En İyi Şarkı

“Be Alive” – King Richard
“Dos Oruguitas” – Encanto
“Down To Joy” – Belfast
“No Time To Die” – No Time To Die
“Somehow You Do” – Four Good Days

En İyi Kısa Film

Ala Kachuu – Take And Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold

En İyi Kısa Animasyon

Affairs Of The Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper

En İyi Kısa Belgesel

Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen Of Basketball
Three Songs For Benazir
When We Were Bullies

