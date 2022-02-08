2022 Oscar Adayları Açıklandı

Ödüller 27 Mart’ta sahiplerini bulacak.

En İyi Film

The Power of the Dog

Dune

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

West Side Story

King Richard

CODA

Belfast

Drive My Car

Nightmare Alley

En İyi Yönetmen

Belfast – Kenneth Branagh

Drive My Car – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson

The Power Of The Dog – Jane Campion

West Side Story – Steven Spielberg

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu

Javier Bardem – Being The Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power Of The Dog

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick …BOOM!

Will Smith – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy Of Macbeth

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz – Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman – Being The Ricardos

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Judi Dench – Belfast

Kirsten Dunst – The Power Of The Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Jesse Plemons – The Power Of The Dog

J.K. Simmons – Being The Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power Of The Dog

En İyi Özgün Senaryo

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person In The World

En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power Of The Dog

En İyi Belgesel

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing With Fire

En İyi Uluslararası Film

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand Of God

Lunana: A Yak In The Classroom

The Worst Person In The World

En İyi Animasyon Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells Vs. The Machines

Raya And The Last Dragon

En İyi Görüntü Yönetimi

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power Of The Dog

The Tragedy Of Macbeth

West Side Story

En İyi Kurgu

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power Of The Dog

Tick, Tick… BOOM!

En İyi Yapım Tasarımı

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power Of The Dog

The Tragedy Of Macbeth

West Side Story

En İyi Kostüm Tasarımı

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

En İyi Saç ve Makyaj Tasarımı

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

House Of Gucci

En İyi Görsel Efekt

Dune

Free Guy

No Time To Die

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

En İyi Ses

Belfast

Dune

No Time To Die

The Power Of The Dog

West Side Story

En İyi Müzik

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power Of The Dog

En İyi Şarkı

“Be Alive” – King Richard

“Dos Oruguitas” – Encanto

“Down To Joy” – Belfast

“No Time To Die” – No Time To Die

“Somehow You Do” – Four Good Days

En İyi Kısa Film

Ala Kachuu – Take And Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

En İyi Kısa Animasyon

Affairs Of The Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

En İyi Kısa Belgesel

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen Of Basketball

Three Songs For Benazir

When We Were Bullies