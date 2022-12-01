2023 Altın Küre adayları, açıklandı. Sunuculuğunu komedyen Jerrod Carmichael yapacağı 80 Altın Küre Ödülleri, 10 Ocak’ta dağıtılacak

En İyi Film (Drama)

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

En İyi Aktris (Drama)

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

En İyi Aktör (Drama)

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

En İyi Film (Müzikal ya da Komedi)

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

En İyi Aktris (Müzikal ya da Komedi)

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

En İyi Aktör (Müzikal ya da Komedi)

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, White Noise

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

En İyi Film (Animasyon)

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Yabancı Dilde En İyi Film

All Quiet on the Western Front (Almanya)

Argentina 1985 (Arjantin/ABD)

Close (Belçika)

Decision to Leave (Güney Kore)

RRR (Hindistan)

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly de Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

En İyi Yönetmen

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

En İyi Dizi (Dram)

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

En İyi Aktris (Dram)

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria

En İyi Aktör (Dram)

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

En İyi Dizi (Müzikal veya Komedi)

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

En İyi Aktris (Müzikal veya Komedi)

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

En İyi Aktör (Müzikal veya Komedi)

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

En İyi Mini Dizi, Antoloji Dizisi ya da TV Filmi

Black Bird

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam and Tommy

The White Lotus

En İyi Aktris (Mini Dizi, Antoloji Dizisi ya da TV Filmi)

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam and Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

En İyi Aktör (Mini Dizi, Antoloji Dizisi ya da TV Filmi)

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy