2023 Altın Küre Adayları Açıklandı

2023 Altın Küre adayları, açıklandı. Sunuculuğunu komedyen Jerrod Carmichael yapacağı 80 Altın Küre Ödülleri, 10 Ocak’ta dağıtılacak

En İyi Film (Drama)

Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick

En İyi Aktris (Drama)

Cate Blanchett, Tár
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

En İyi Aktör (Drama)

Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Hugh Jackman, The Son
Bill Nighy, Living
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

En İyi Film (Müzikal ya da Komedi)

Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness

En İyi Aktris (Müzikal ya da Komedi)

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

En İyi Aktör (Müzikal ya da Komedi)

Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver, White Noise
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

En İyi Film (Animasyon)

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red

Yabancı Dilde En İyi Film

All Quiet on the Western Front (Almanya)
Argentina 1985 (Arjantin/ABD)
Close (Belçika)
Decision to Leave (Güney Kore)
RRR (Hindistan)

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly de Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, Babylon
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

En İyi Yönetmen

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

En İyi Dizi (Dram)

Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance

En İyi Aktris (Dram)

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Zendaya, Euphoria

En İyi Aktör (Dram)

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance

En İyi Dizi (Müzikal veya Komedi)

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday

En İyi Aktris (Müzikal veya Komedi)

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks

En İyi Aktör (Müzikal veya Komedi)

Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

En İyi Mini Dizi, Antoloji Dizisi ya da TV Filmi

Black Bird
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The Dropout
Pam and Tommy
The White Lotus

En İyi Aktris (Mini Dizi, Antoloji Dizisi ya da TV Filmi)

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam and Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

En İyi Aktör (Mini Dizi, Antoloji Dizisi ya da TV Filmi)

Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy