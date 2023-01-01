13 Mart’ta sahiplerini bulacak 95. Oscar Ödülleri’nde adaylar açıklandı. Everything Everywhere All at Once, 11 adaylıkla öne çıkarken, All Quiet on the Western Front ve The Banshees of Inisherin 9 adaylıkla dikkat çeken yapımlar oldular.

95. Oscar Ödülleri için yarışacak yapımlar ve isimler şöyle:

EN İYİ FİLM

All Quiet On The Western Front

Avatar: The Way Of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triange of Sadness

Women Talking

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

Daniel Kwan ve Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Todd Field (Tár)

Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU

Cate Blanchett (Tár)

Ana De Armas (Blonde)

Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)

Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU

Austin Butler (Elvis)

Colin Farrel (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brendan Fresar (The Whale)

Paul Mescal (Aftersun)

Bill Nighty (Living)

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Hong Chau (The Whale)

Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)

Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)

Barry Keoghan (The Banshees Of Inisherin)

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

EN İYİ ÖZGÜN SENARYO

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

YABANCI DİLDE EN İYİ FİLM

All Quiet on the Western Front (Almanya)

Argentina, 1985 (Arjantin)

Close (Belçika)

EO (Polonya)

The Quiet Girl (İrlanda)

EN İYİ SİNEMATOGRAFİ

All Quiet On The Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

EN İYİ FİLM KURGUSU

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick

EN İYİ ANİMASYON

Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

EN İYİ BELGESEL

All That Breathes

All The Beauty And The Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

EN İYİ KISA ANİMASYON

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

EN İYİ KISA BELGESEL

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

EN İYİ MAKYAJ VE SAÇ TASARIMI

All Quiet On The Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

EN İYİ PRODÜKSİYON TASARIMI

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

EN İYİ ÖZGÜN MÜZİK

All Quiet On The Western Front (Volker Bertelmann)

Babylon (Justin Hurwitz)

The Banshees of Inisherin (Carter Burwell)

Everything Everywhere All At Once (Son Lux)

The Fabelmans (John Williams)

EN İYİ ÖZGÜN ŞARKI

Applause (From “Tell It Like A Woman”)

Hold My Hand (From “Top Gun: Maverick”)

Rihanna – Lift Me Up (From “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

Naatu Naatu (From “RRR”)

This Is A Life (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

EN İYİ SES KURGUSU

All Quiet On The Western Front

Avatar: The Way Of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT

All Quiet On The Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

EN İYİ KISA FİLM

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase