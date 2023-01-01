13 Mart’ta sahiplerini bulacak 95. Oscar Ödülleri’nde adaylar açıklandı. Everything Everywhere All at Once, 11 adaylıkla öne çıkarken, All Quiet on the Western Front ve The Banshees of Inisherin 9 adaylıkla dikkat çeken yapımlar oldular.
95. Oscar Ödülleri için yarışacak yapımlar ve isimler şöyle:
EN İYİ FİLM
All Quiet On The Western Front
Avatar: The Way Of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triange of Sadness
Women Talking
EN İYİ YÖNETMEN
Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)
Daniel Kwan ve Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Todd Field (Tár)
Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)
EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU
Cate Blanchett (Tár)
Ana De Armas (Blonde)
Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)
Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)
Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU
Austin Butler (Elvis)
Colin Farrel (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Brendan Fresar (The Whale)
Paul Mescal (Aftersun)
Bill Nighty (Living)
EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU
Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Hong Chau (The Whale)
Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU
Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)
Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)
Barry Keoghan (The Banshees Of Inisherin)
Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
EN İYİ ÖZGÜN SENARYO
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
YABANCI DİLDE EN İYİ FİLM
All Quiet on the Western Front (Almanya)
Argentina, 1985 (Arjantin)
Close (Belçika)
EO (Polonya)
The Quiet Girl (İrlanda)
EN İYİ SİNEMATOGRAFİ
All Quiet On The Western Front
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár
EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
EN İYİ FİLM KURGUSU
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Tar
Top Gun: Maverick
EN İYİ ANİMASYON
Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
EN İYİ BELGESEL
All That Breathes
All The Beauty And The Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
EN İYİ KISA ANİMASYON
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
EN İYİ KISA BELGESEL
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
EN İYİ MAKYAJ VE SAÇ TASARIMI
All Quiet On The Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
EN İYİ PRODÜKSİYON TASARIMI
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
EN İYİ ÖZGÜN MÜZİK
All Quiet On The Western Front (Volker Bertelmann)
Babylon (Justin Hurwitz)
The Banshees of Inisherin (Carter Burwell)
Everything Everywhere All At Once (Son Lux)
The Fabelmans (John Williams)
EN İYİ ÖZGÜN ŞARKI
Applause (From “Tell It Like A Woman”)
Hold My Hand (From “Top Gun: Maverick”)
Rihanna – Lift Me Up (From “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)
Naatu Naatu (From “RRR”)
This Is A Life (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
EN İYİ SES KURGUSU
All Quiet On The Western Front
Avatar: The Way Of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT
All Quiet On The Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
EN İYİ KISA FİLM
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase